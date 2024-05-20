Introduction:

Executive Order 13702 established the National Strategic Computing Initiative (NSCI) to maximize the benefits of high-performance computing (HPC) for economic competitiveness and scientific discovery. Security is an essential component of HPC. NIST HPC Security Working Group (WG) has been leading the effort to create a comprehensive and reliable security guidance for HPC systems. The workshop aims to listen to community’s needs and feedbacks, report and reflect on the ongoing activities at HPC Security WG, and define and discuss future directions with stakeholders from industry, academia, and government.

Who Should Attend:

The conference is open to participants from higher-education, government, and industry. Attendance is anticipated from many of the major national labs, research centers and HPC centers from across the nation. The event will provide a unique opportunity to interact with many of the leading and emerging players in the community.

Encouraged to participate: The program committee specially encourages participants from emerging and smaller institutions to attend. There is travel support available.

Funding:

Funds are available for providing travel support to selected participants. Please indicate your interest in funding at the time of registration. Women and under-represented groups are encouraged to attend.

Workshop Fee: FREE, registration is required.

Dates: May 20-21, 2024

Location: Wichita State University (Virtual attendance is available for some sessions)

Organizing Committee:

Ryan Doll (Wichita State University)

Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)

Terrance Figy (Wichita State University)

Henry Neeman (University of Oklahoma)

AGENDA

Invited Speakers Include:

Rickey Gregg, DoD HPCMP

Erik Deumens, University of Florida

Ian Lee, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Omer Subasi, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Jim Basney, University of Illinois/NCSA

Phuong Cao, University of Illinois/NCSA

Brian Kocoloski, USC Information Sciences Institute

Akila Srinivasan, Anthropic

Yang Guo, NIST

Monday, May 20, 2024 Time (CST) Description Location Partipation 08:00 - 18:00

(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) Registration and Sign-In Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Aster Lounge In-person 08:20 - 08:30

(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM) Morning Welcome and Announcements

- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University) Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual High Performance Computing Security Workshop Time (CST) Description Location Participation 08:30 - 09:00

(8:30 AM - 9:00 AM) HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote Dr. Yang Guo NIST Updates on NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 09:00 - 09:45

(9:00 AM - 9:45 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 1 Dr. Erick Deumens University of Florida Building a compliance program for HPC Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 09:45 - 10:00

(9:45 AM - 10:00 AM) Morning Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 10:00 - 10:30

(10:00 AM - 10:30 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 2 Dr. Rob Beverley NSF TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor In-person 10:30 - 11:00

(10:30 AM - 11:00 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 3 Dr. Omer Subasi Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Cybersecurity Activities at PNNL Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 11:00 - 11:30

(11:00 AM - 11:30 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 4 Dr. Omer Subasi USC Information Sciences Institute TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 11:30 - 12:00

(11:30 AM - 12:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 5 Dr. Ross Gruetzemacher

Wichita State University

Ultra-secure Computing for Verification, Validation and Assessment of Frontier AI System Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 12:00 - 13:15

(12:00 PM - 1:15 PM) Lunch Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person 13:15 - 14:00

(1:15 PM - 2:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 6 Dr. Rickey Gregg DoD HPCMP HPC RMF Implementation Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 14:00 - 14:45

(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 7 Dr. Phuong Cao University of Illinois/NCSA TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 14:45 - 15:00

(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM) Afternoon Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor In-person High Performance Computing Security Workshop - Breakout Sessions Time (CST) Description Location Participation 15:00 - 17:00

(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 1 HPC Security Implementations, best practices, and challenges Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 15:00 - 17:00

(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 2 Future HPC System and Its Implications to Security Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

2nd floor, Santa Fe Trail Conference Room In-person or Virtual 15:00 - 17:00

(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 3 Impact of AI on System Security Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

2nd floor, Olive Conference Room In-person or Virtual 15:00 - 17:00

(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 4 HPC RMF (Risk Management Framework): Challenges and Opportunities Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

2nd floor, Herrmann Conference Room In-person or Virtual 15:00 - 17:00

(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 5

Building a HPC/Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

2nd floor, Lucas Conference Room In-person or Virtual Monday Welcome Reception Time (CST) Description Location Participation 17:00 - 18:00

(5:00 PM - 6:00 PM) Welcome Reception

- Peer Networking Event Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor In-person For additional Monday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference. Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Time (CST) Description Location Participation 08:00 - 18:00

(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) Registration and Sign-In Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Aster Lounge In-person 08:00 - 18:00

(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) Poster and Project Areas Open Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

2nd floor, Lucas and Spencer Conference Rooms In-person 08:20 - 08:30

(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM) Morning Welcome and Announcements

- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University) Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual High Performance Computing Security Workshop Time (CST) Description Location Participation 08:30 - 09:15

(8:30 AM - 9:15 AM) HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote Dr. Yang Guo NIST TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 09:15 - 09:45

(9:15 AM - 9:45 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 8 Dr. Jim Basney University of Illinois/NCSA TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 09:45 - 10:30

(9:45 AM - 10:30 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 9 Dr. Akila Srinivasan Anthropic Securing Frontier AI Model Weights Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 10:30 - 10:45

(10:30 AM - 10:45 AM) Morning Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor In-person 10:45 - 11:15

(10:45 AM - 11:15 AM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 10 Dr. Ian Lee Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory HPC Monitoring Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 11:15 - 12:00

(11:15 AM - 12:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 11 TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 12:00 - 13:00

(12:00 PM - 1:00 PM) Lunch Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person 13:00 - 13:30

(1:00 PM - 1:30 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 12 Dr. Ian Lee Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory DevOps for HPC Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 13:30 - 14:00

(1:30 PM - 2:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 13 TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 14:00 - 14:45

(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 14 TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor In-person 14:45 - 15:00

(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM) Afternoon Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 15:00 - 15:30

(3:00 PM - 3:30 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 15 TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 15:30 - 16:00

(3:30 PM - 4:00 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Session 16 TBA Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 16:00 - 16:45

(4:00 PM - 4:45 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session Readout Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual 16:45 - 17:30

(4:45 PM - 5:30 PM) HPC Security Workshop – Wrap Up Session Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom In-person or Virtual For additional Tuesday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference.

Click on the + to expand.

Thank you to NSF and NIST.

Sponsors

Supporting Organizations

Registration Information:

Register for workshop or submit abstracts for presentations:

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Other Information:

Lodging and Travel Information

Presentation Guidelines

Click here to contact us with questions