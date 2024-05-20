AGENDA
Invited Speakers Include:
Rickey Gregg, DoD HPCMP
Erik Deumens, University of Florida
Ian Lee, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Omer Subasi, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Jim Basney, University of Illinois/NCSA
Phuong Cao, University of Illinois/NCSA
Brian Kocoloski, USC Information Sciences Institute
Akila Srinivasan, Anthropic
Yang Guo, NIST
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Partipation
|08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
|Registration and Sign-In
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Aster Lounge
|In-person
|08:20 - 08:30
(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM)
|Morning Welcome and Announcements
- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|High Performance Computing Security Workshop
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Participation
|08:30 - 09:00
(8:30 AM - 9:00 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote
Dr. Yang Guo
NIST
Updates on NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|09:00 - 09:45
(9:00 AM - 9:45 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 1
Dr. Erick Deumens
University of Florida
Building a compliance program for HPC
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|09:45 - 10:00
(9:45 AM - 10:00 AM)
|
Morning Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|10:00 - 10:30
(10:00 AM - 10:30 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 2
Dr. Rob Beverley
NSF
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor
|In-person
|10:30 - 11:00
(10:30 AM - 11:00 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 3
Dr. Omer Subasi
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Cybersecurity Activities at PNNL
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|11:00 - 11:30
(11:00 AM - 11:30 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 4
Dr. Omer Subasi
USC Information Sciences Institute
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|11:30 - 12:00
(11:30 AM - 12:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 5
Dr. Ross Gruetzemacher
Wichita State University
Ultra-secure Computing for Verification, Validation and Assessment of Frontier AI System
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|12:00 - 13:15
(12:00 PM - 1:15 PM)
|Lunch Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person
|13:15 - 14:00
(1:15 PM - 2:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 6
Dr. Rickey Gregg
DoD HPCMP
HPC RMF Implementation
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|14:00 - 14:45
(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 7
Dr. Phuong Cao
University of Illinois/NCSA
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|14:45 - 15:00
(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM)
|Afternoon Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor
|In-person
|High Performance Computing Security Workshop - Breakout Sessions
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Participation
|15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 1
HPC Security Implementations, best practices, and challenges
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 2
Future HPC System and Its Implications to Security
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Santa Fe Trail Conference Room
|In-person or Virtual
|15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 3
Impact of AI on System Security
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Olive Conference Room
|In-person or Virtual
|15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 4
HPC RMF (Risk Management Framework): Challenges and Opportunities
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Herrmann Conference Room
|In-person or Virtual
|15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
|HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 5
Building a HPC/Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Lucas Conference Room
|In-person or Virtual
|Monday Welcome Reception
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Participation
|17:00 - 18:00
(5:00 PM - 6:00 PM)
|Welcome Reception
- Peer Networking Event
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor
|In-person
For additional Monday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference.
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Participation
|08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
|Registration and Sign-In
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Aster Lounge
|In-person
|08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
|Poster and Project Areas Open
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Lucas and Spencer Conference Rooms
|In-person
|08:20 - 08:30
(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM)
|Morning Welcome and Announcements
- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|High Performance Computing Security Workshop
|Time (CST)
|Description
|Location
|Participation
|08:30 - 09:15
(8:30 AM - 9:15 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote
Dr. Yang Guo
NIST
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|09:15 - 09:45
(9:15 AM - 9:45 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 8
Dr. Jim Basney
University of Illinois/NCSA
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|09:45 - 10:30
(9:45 AM - 10:30 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 9
Dr. Akila Srinivasan
Anthropic
Securing Frontier AI Model Weights
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|10:30 - 10:45
(10:30 AM - 10:45 AM)
|Morning Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor
|In-person
|10:45 - 11:15
(10:45 AM - 11:15 AM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 10
Dr. Ian Lee
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
HPC Monitoring
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|11:15 - 12:00
(11:15 AM - 12:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 11
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|12:00 - 13:00
(12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)
|Lunch Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person
|13:00 - 13:30
(1:00 PM - 1:30 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 12
Dr. Ian Lee
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
DevOps for HPC
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|13:30 - 14:00
(1:30 PM - 2:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 13
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|14:00 - 14:45
(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 14
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor
|In-person
|14:45 - 15:00
(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM)
|
Afternoon Break
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|15:00 - 15:30
(3:00 PM - 3:30 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 15
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|15:30 - 16:00
(3:30 PM - 4:00 PM)
|
HPC Security Workshop – Session 16
TBA
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|16:00 - 16:45
(4:00 PM - 4:45 PM)
|HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session Readout
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
|16:45 - 17:30
(4:45 PM - 5:30 PM)
|HPC Security Workshop – Wrap Up Session
|Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom
|In-person or Virtual
For additional Tuesday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference.
Thank you to NSF and NIST.
Sponsors
Supporting Organizations
Registration Information:
Register for workshop or submit abstracts for presentations:
Other Information:
Lodging and Travel Information