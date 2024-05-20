Introduction:
Executive Order 13702 established the National Strategic Computing Initiative (NSCI) to maximize the benefits of high-performance computing (HPC) for economic competitiveness and scientific discovery. Security is an essential component of HPC. NIST HPC Security Working Group (WG) has been leading the effort to create a comprehensive and reliable security guidance for HPC systems. The workshop aims to listen to community’s needs and feedbacks, report and reflect on the ongoing activities at HPC Security WG, and define and discuss future directions with stakeholders from industry, academia, and government.
                                                              NSF logo                             nist logo

 

Who Should Attend: 
The conference is open to participants from higher-education, government, and industry. Attendance is anticipated from many of the major national labs, research centers and HPC centers from across the nation. The event will provide a unique opportunity to interact with many of the leading and emerging players in the community.
Encouraged to participate: The program committee specially encourages participants from emerging and smaller institutions to attend. There is travel support available.
 
Funding:
Funds are available for providing travel support to selected participants. Please indicate your interest in funding at the time of registration. Women and under-represented groups are encouraged to attend. 
 
Workshop Fee: FREE, registration is required.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER for the workshop.
Dates: May 20-21, 2024  
 
Location: Wichita State University (Virtual attendance is available for some sessions)
Lodging and Travel Information
 
Organizing Committee:
Ryan Doll (Wichita State University)
Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)
Terrance Figy (Wichita State University)
Henry Neeman (University of Oklahoma)
 

AGENDA

Invited Speakers Include:

Rickey Gregg, DoD HPCMP
Erik Deumens, University of Florida
Ian Lee, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Omer Subasi, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Jim Basney, University of Illinois/NCSA
Phuong Cao, University of Illinois/NCSA
Brian Kocoloski, USC Information Sciences Institute
Akila Srinivasan, Anthropic
Yang Guo, NIST

Monday, May 20, 2024

 

Time (CST) Description Location Partipation
08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) 		 Registration and Sign-In  Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Aster Lounge 		 In-person 
08:20 - 08:30
(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM) 		 Morning Welcome and Announcements
- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)		 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
 High Performance Computing Security Workshop 
Time (CST) Description Location  Participation
08:30 - 09:00
(8:30 AM - 9:00 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote
Dr. Yang Guo  
NIST 
Updates on NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
09:00 - 09:45
(9:00 AM - 9:45 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 1
Dr. Erick Deumens 
University of Florida 
Building a compliance program for HPC 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
09:45 - 10:00
(9:45 AM - 10:00 AM) 
Morning Break
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
10:00 - 10:30
(10:00 AM - 10:30 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 2
Dr. Rob Beverley 
NSF 
TBA 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor		 In-person
10:30 - 11:00
(10:30 AM - 11:00 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 3
Dr. Omer Subasi 
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory  
Cybersecurity Activities at PNNL 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
11:00 - 11:30
(11:00 AM - 11:30 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 4
Dr. Omer Subasi 
USC Information Sciences Institute  
TBA 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
11:30 - 12:00
(11:30 AM - 12:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 5
Dr. Ross Gruetzemacher
Wichita State University
Ultra-secure Computing for Verification, Validation and Assessment of Frontier AI System
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
12:00 - 13:15
(12:00 PM - 1:15 PM) 		 Lunch Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person
13:15 - 14:00
(1:15 PM - 2:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 6
Dr. Rickey Gregg 
DoD HPCMP  
HPC RMF Implementation 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
14:00 - 14:45
(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 7
Dr. Phuong Cao 
University of Illinois/NCSA  
TBA 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
14:45 - 15:00
(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM) 		 Afternoon Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor		 In-person
High Performance Computing Security Workshop - Breakout Sessions
Time (CST) Description Location  Participation
15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 1
HPC Security Implementations, best practices, and challenges 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 2
Future HPC System and Its Implications to Security
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Santa Fe Trail Conference Room		 In-person or Virtual
15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 3
Impact of AI on System Security
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Olive Conference Room		 In-person or Virtual
15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 4
HPC RMF (Risk Management Framework): Challenges and Opportunities
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Herrmann Conference Room		 In-person or Virtual
15:00 - 17:00
(3:00 PM - 5:00 PM) 		 HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session 5
Building a HPC/Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline		 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Lucas Conference Room		 In-person or Virtual
Monday Welcome Reception
Time (CST) Description Location  Participation
17:00 - 18:00
(5:00 PM - 6:00 PM) 		 Welcome Reception
- Peer Networking Event		 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor		 In-person

For additional Monday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time (CST) Description Location  Participation
08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) 		 Registration and Sign-In  Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Aster Lounge 		 In-person 
08:00 - 18:00
(8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) 		 Poster and Project Areas Open Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
2nd floor, Lucas and Spencer Conference Rooms		 In-person 
08:20 - 08:30
(8:20 AM - 8:30 AM) 		 Morning Welcome and Announcements
- Ryan Doll (Wichita State University), Dr. Pratul Agarwal (Oklahoma State University)		 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
High Performance Computing Security Workshop
Time (CST) Description Location  Participation
08:30 - 09:15
(8:30 AM - 9:15 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop - Opening Keynote
Dr. Yang Guo 
NIST 
TBA 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
09:15 - 09:45
(9:15 AM - 9:45 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 8
Dr. Jim Basney 
University of Illinois/NCSA  
TBA 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
09:45 - 10:30
(9:45 AM - 10:30 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 9
Dr. Akila Srinivasan 
Anthropic  
Securing Frontier AI Model Weights 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
10:30 - 10:45
(10:30 AM - 10:45 AM) 		 Morning Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor		 In-person
10:45 - 11:15
(10:45 AM - 11:15 AM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 10
Dr. Ian Lee 
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory  
HPC Monitoring 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
11:15 - 12:00
(11:15 AM - 12:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 11
TBA
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
12:00 - 13:00
(12:00 PM - 1:00 PM) 		 Lunch Break Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person
13:00 - 13:30
(1:00 PM - 1:30 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 12
Dr. Ian Lee 
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory  
DevOps for HPC 
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
13:30 - 14:00
(1:30 PM - 2:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 13
TBA
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
14:00 - 14:45
(2:00 PM - 2:45 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 14
TBA
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor		 In-person
14:45 - 15:00
(2:45 PM - 3:00 PM) 

Afternoon Break

 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
15:00 - 15:30
(3:00 PM - 3:30 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 15
TBA
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
15:30 - 16:00
(3:30 PM - 4:00 PM) 
HPC Security Workshop – Session 16
TBA
 Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
16:00 - 16:45
(4:00 PM - 4:45 PM) 		 HPC Security Workshop – Breakout Session Readout Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual
16:45 - 17:30
(4:45 PM - 5:30 PM) 		 HPC Security Workshop – Wrap Up Session Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)
3rd floor, Beggs Ballroom		 In-person or Virtual

For additional Tuesday sessions see the OAK Supercomputing Conference.

Click on the + to expand. 

Thank you to NSF and NIST. 

Sponsors

        NSF logo         nist logo

Supporting Organizations 

WSU logo in colorOSU logo

Registration Information:

Register for workshop or submit abstracts for presentations:  

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Other Information:

Lodging and Travel Information

Presentation Guidelines

Click here to contact us with questions