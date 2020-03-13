CARES Act Student Funding

About the CARES Act

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Wichita State University has received funds to provide emergency grants to students with unforeseen emergency expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a degree-seeking student enrolled in at least 6 credit hours (or 5 credit hours for graduate students) in the Spring 2020 semester;

Must be eligible to receive Title IV aid;

Must have submitted a 2019-2020 FAFSA or be eligible to submit a 2019-2020 FAFSA;

Must not have been enrolled in a fully-online program as of March 13, 2020;

Have documented financial need or hardship due to COVID-19.

In accordance with Department of Education guidelines, WSU will distribute CARES Act emergency funding for eligible students in two ways:

Direct awards of $1,000 will be given to students receiving Pell Grants who also have unmet need after other gift aid and who the federal government defines as having exception need based on a student’s 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application. Students in this group do not need to request or apply for these funds; they will receive automatic notification of the award via their WSU email account. Funds will be processed through student accounts and will transferred via direct deposit or, if the student does not have banking information on file, via paper check (which will be mailed to the student).

Remaining CARES Act Emergency funds will be set aside for eligible students to access through an application process. Students in this group must have filed a 2019-2020 FAFSA or be eligible to file a FAFSA. Students in this category will be notified of their eligibility via their WSU email account and must complete the application form found here. The priority date for applications is May 8, 2020, and the final deadline for applications is May 15, 2020. Factors such as job loss, childcare or medical expenses, housing or food insecurity, an inability to pay for educational supplies, technology, or expenses will be considered. Students in this category will be eligible to receive up to $1,000. Funds will be processed through student accounts and will transferred via direct deposit or, if the student does not have banking information on file, via paper check (which will be mailed to the student).

Frequently Asked Questions

NOTE: This is a complex, challenging, and fluid situation which continues to evolve rapidly. All information is subject to change as deemed necessary by University leadership in accordance with guidance and recommendations issued by federal, state, and local public health and government officials.